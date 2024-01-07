Ethereum Trading Down 2.5% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $269.79 billion and $5.49 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,244.75 or 0.05068189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00079333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014278 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,185,033 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

