MetisDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $362.85 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $362.85 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $79.33 or 0.00179119 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00017928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,237.49 or 0.99879144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00011378 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00010679 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003549 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 81.78588503 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $25,282,341.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

