Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Diageo by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $141.51 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

