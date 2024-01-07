Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD opened at $189.35 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.19 and a 1 year high of $193.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.