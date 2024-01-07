GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,088,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.88.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $382.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.09 and a 1 year high of $386.33. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

