Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,105,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $677,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

