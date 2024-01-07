GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 18,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPAB stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

