Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman purchased 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Match Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $36.68 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

