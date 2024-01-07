HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Holdings Raised by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in HubSpot by 333.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBS opened at $537.84 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.99 and a 1-year high of $593.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.01.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total transaction of $4,782,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,068,155 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.57.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

