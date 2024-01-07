Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 338.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,408 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.60. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

