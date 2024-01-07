Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 524.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after buying an additional 1,846,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 44,179 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

