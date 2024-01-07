GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $305,000 Position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in York Water were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in York Water during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth approximately $544,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of York Water by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the second quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $37.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.61. The York Water Company has a one year low of $35.24 and a one year high of $46.88.

York Water Increases Dividend

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 33.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of York Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

York Water Profile

(Free Report)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; eight wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the York and Adams Counties.

