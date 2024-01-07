GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

Shares of ZS opened at $209.81 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $227.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.18.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.31, for a total transaction of $1,472,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,210.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.75, for a total transaction of $1,108,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,449.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,052 shares of company stock worth $31,526,800. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

