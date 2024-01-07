GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $444,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after buying an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,830,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,833,000 after purchasing an additional 244,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,284,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,251,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $53.25 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.