GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,192 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in CION Investment were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 556,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

CION Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.31. CION Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.85%.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 12.1%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.37%.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

