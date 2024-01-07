Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $95.30 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $147.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

