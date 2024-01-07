SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.21 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

