Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 209 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

