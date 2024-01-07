Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 122,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,419,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $368,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,086,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.93. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.