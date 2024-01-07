Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 11,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $322.50 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.93, for a total value of $1,348,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

