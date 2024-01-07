Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $467,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $406,082,000 after buying an additional 4,778,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $81.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

