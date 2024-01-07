Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.92. Future FinTech Group shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 367,606 shares traded.

Future FinTech Group Trading Down 22.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 36.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Future FinTech Group by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Future FinTech Group by 6,754.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 88,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Future FinTech Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 823,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 201,095 shares in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates online shopping platforms in People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Shared Shopping Mall Membership Fee, Fruit Related Products, Sales of Goods, and Others. The company operates Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), a real-name blockchain based e-commerce platform that integrates blockchain and internet technology; and NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform.

