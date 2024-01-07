CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.15. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 291,703 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. As a group, analysts expect that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
