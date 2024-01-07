CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.97

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.15. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 291,703 shares changing hands.

CBAK Energy Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.65 million. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. As a group, analysts expect that CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 241,995 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

