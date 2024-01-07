PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.37

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.37 ($6.54) and traded as high as GBX 532 ($6.77). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 519 ($6.61), with a volume of 121,655 shares traded.

PayPoint Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £377.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1,206.98, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 513.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 513.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,837.21%.

Insider Activity at PayPoint

PayPoint Company Profile

In other news, insider Nick Wiles acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($5.91) per share, for a total transaction of £232,000 ($295,428.50). Insiders bought 50,073 shares of company stock worth $23,237,830 over the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

