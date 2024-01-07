Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $785.36

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 785.36 ($10.00) and traded as high as GBX 861.59 ($10.97). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 850 ($10.82), with a volume of 45,107 shares.

Keller Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 825.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 786.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £618.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

