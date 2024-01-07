Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.78

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.78 and traded as high as C$1.96. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mandalay Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of C$54.88 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 EPS for the current year.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

