Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.53

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.53 and traded as high as $36.10. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 26,247 shares traded.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,341.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 21,769 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.