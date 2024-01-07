Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.53

Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.53 and traded as high as $36.10. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 26,247 shares traded.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -10,341.47%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.