Mothercare (LON:MTC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.29 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 8.23 ($0.10). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.78 ($0.10), with a volume of 465,415 shares changing hands.

Mothercare Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £43.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.29.

Mothercare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.