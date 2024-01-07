dForce USD (USX) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.81 million and approximately $4,746.68 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00148418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,235,863 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99720077 USD and is up 3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $851.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

