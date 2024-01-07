Victrex (LON:VCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,465.82

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,465.82 ($18.67) and traded as high as GBX 1,522.14 ($19.38). Victrex shares last traded at GBX 1,499 ($19.09), with a volume of 96,114 shares trading hands.

Victrex Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,492.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,466.07.

Victrex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 46.14 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is 8,450.70%.

Insider Activity

About Victrex

In related news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,413 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £42,390 ($53,979.37). Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

