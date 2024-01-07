Home REIT (LON:HOME) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.05

Home REIT (LON:HOME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.05 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.50). Home REIT shares last traded at GBX 38.05 ($0.48), with a volume of 622,766 shares changing hands.
Home REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39, a current ratio of 45.92 and a quick ratio of 6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £300.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.91 and a beta of 0.15.
About Home REIT
Home REIT plc operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on delivering inflation-protected income and capital growth over the medium term for shareholders through funding the acquisition and creation of homeless accommodation. Home REIT serves customers in the United Kingdom.
