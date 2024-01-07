Quantum (QUA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64.17

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5.61 and approximately $64.17 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $75.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

