Contrasting Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) and EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and EastGroup Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 26.24% 4.78% 2.59% EastGroup Properties 31.87% 8.19% 4.21%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $1.73 billion 7.48 $125.98 million $0.71 29.37 EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 17.06 $186.18 million $3.95 45.40

This table compares Kimco Realty and EastGroup Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EastGroup Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimco Realty. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kimco Realty pays out 135.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EastGroup Properties pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimco Realty and EastGroup Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 4 4 0 2.50 EastGroup Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44

Kimco Realty currently has a consensus price target of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.92%. EastGroup Properties has a consensus price target of $186.08, suggesting a potential upside of 3.77%. Given Kimco Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kimco Realty is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Kimco Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

