Contrasting Agape ATP (ATPC) & Its Rivals

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC) is one of 36 public companies in the "Health services" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Agape ATP to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agape ATP and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Agape ATP $1.86 million -$1.69 million -30.50 Agape ATP Competitors $1.49 billion -$102.78 million 11.27

Agape ATP’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Agape ATP. Agape ATP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agape ATP 0 0 0 0 N/A Agape ATP Competitors 13 161 318 0 2.62

This is a summary of current recommendations for Agape ATP and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 44.64%. Given Agape ATP’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agape ATP has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Agape ATP and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agape ATP -130.27% -191.90% -87.18% Agape ATP Competitors -133.70% 105.38% -19.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Agape ATP competitors beat Agape ATP on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. The company offers three series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, and BEAUNIQUE names. Its products include ATP1s Survivor Select that contains various essential nutrients required by the human body to maintain normal metabolism; ATP2 Energized Mineral Concentrate, a nutritional supplement, which supports and enhances nutritional biochemical activities; ATP3 Ionized Cal-Mag, a calcium and magnesium minerals supplement; ATP4 Omega Blend, an oil blend that provides a bio-effective balance of essential fatty acids, omega 3, and omega 6; ATP5 BetaMaxx, a natural immune enhancer; AGN-Vege Fruit Fiber, a nutrition-based formulation for intestines and stomach; AGP1 Iron to improve iron deficiency anemia; and YFA-Young Formula, an anti-aging and youthful maintenance supplement. The company also provides BEAUNIQUE Mito+, an antioxidant drink for cellular, immune, metabolic, brain, and skin health; and ORYC-Organic Youth Care Cleansing Bar, an organic cleansing soap for the skin. In addition, it offers N°1 Med-Hydration, a mask that enhances skin moisture and luminosity; N°2 Med-Whitening, a mask for boosting skin moisture level and protecting skin against UV radiation; N°3 Med-Firming, which provides protection and maintenance of the basal skin collagen production; ÉNERGÉTIQUE hyaluronic acid serum; and ÉNERGÉTIQUE mousse facial cleanser, as well as Trim+, which inhibits the activities of carbohydrates digestive enzymes that result in a reduction of the breakdown and absorption of sugars. Further, the company engages in wholesaling of health and wellness products; and wellness and wellbeing lifestyle promotion services, as well as provision of complementary health therapies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

