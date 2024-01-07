Financial Comparison: Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) & Northann (NYSE:NCL)

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) and Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Myers Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Myers Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Myers Industries and Northann, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myers Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Myers Industries currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Myers Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Myers Industries is more favorable than Northann.

This table compares Myers Industries and Northann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myers Industries 5.96% 19.51% 9.68% Northann N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myers Industries and Northann’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myers Industries $899.55 million 0.79 $60.27 million $1.34 14.33 Northann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Myers Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Northann.

Summary

Myers Industries beats Northann on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc. engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling. It serves industrial manufacturing, food processing, retail/wholesale products distribution, agriculture, automotive, recreational and marine vehicles, healthcare, appliance, bakery, electronics, textiles, consumer markets, and other markets under Akro-Mils, Jamco, Buckhorn, Ameri-Kart, Scepter, Elkhart Plastics, and Trilogy Plastics brands directly to end-users, as well as through distributors. The Distribution segment engages in the distribution of tools, equipment, and supplies for tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles; and manufacture and sale of tire repair materials and custom rubber products, as well as reflective highway marking tapes under the Myers Tire Supply, Myers Tire Supply International, Tuffy Manufacturing, Mohawk Rubber Sales, Patch Rubber Company, Elrick, Fleetline, MTS, Seymoure, Advance Traffic Markings, and MXP brands. This segment serves retail and truck tire dealers, commercial auto and truck fleets, auto dealers, general service and repair centers, tire re-treaders, truck stop operations, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

About Northann

(Get Free Report)

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.