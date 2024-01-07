Reviewing Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) and System1 (NYSE:SST)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rumble and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 0 1 0 3.00 System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rumble presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.42%. System1 has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 206.12%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Rumble.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

6.5% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Rumble has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -109.39% -30.48% -26.53% System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rumble and System1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million 42.25 -$11.40 million ($0.43) -10.02 System1 $826.65 million 0.22 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

Rumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Summary

System1 beats Rumble on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

