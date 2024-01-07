Centrifuge (CFG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $491,306.79

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001556 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $41.20 million and $491,306.79 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 522,200,331 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 522,187,363 with 465,145,047 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.68222313 USD and is down -3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $644,496.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

