Lido Staked ETH Price Hits $2,233.35 on Exchanges (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Lido Staked ETH has a market cap of $20.64 billion and $10.37 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,233.35 or 0.05060504 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,239,800 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

