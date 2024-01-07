Counos Coin (CCA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.00 Million

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Counos Coin has a market cap of $17.00 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Counos Coin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00148418 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009091 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Counos Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

