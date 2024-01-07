Cronos (CRO) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.0894 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and approximately $12.95 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00079053 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00022188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006960 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

