BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

