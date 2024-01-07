5,111 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Acquired by BluePath Capital Management LLC

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1,064.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,314 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,088,000 after acquiring an additional 141,542 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of U stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.48 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. Research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $79,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 457,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,272,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $79,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 457,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,272,219.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 643,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $16,193,497.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,451,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,733,089.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 995,754 shares of company stock valued at $28,603,404. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cannonball Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $55.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

