BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $77.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.67. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

