Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHM stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.