Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.