Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.91% of Five Star Bancorp worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,437,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,967,000 after purchasing an additional 419,779 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after buying an additional 184,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,607,000 after buying an additional 75,138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Five Star Bancorp by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.41. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David John Lucchetti purchased 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Five Star Bancorp news, SVP Brett Levi Wait acquired 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $33,687.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David John Lucchetti bought 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.69 per share, with a total value of $101,019.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Read More

