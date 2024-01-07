United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.53.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

