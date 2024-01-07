Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases New Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHB stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $56.00.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

