Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,448 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,529,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,716 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 827,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,191,000 after purchasing an additional 131,103 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.77 and its 200-day moving average is $130.82. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $144.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

