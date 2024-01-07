FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 2.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $76,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 3,771,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 823,922 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $28.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.23.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

