Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 6,549 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Realty Income by 99,350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,703,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,189 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after buying an additional 2,523,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after buying an additional 2,460,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Stock Performance
O opened at $57.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Realty Income Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.58%.
Realty Income Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
